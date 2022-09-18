RACINE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed third while the girls finished 11th at the Angel Invitational hosted by Racine St. Catherine’s on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“This was a large meet on a great course,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “With 40 teams entered, this was the biggest field we will see all season. The varsity runners had to adapt to a change in plans when an unexpected beehive emergency necessitated a change of the course.”
The Warrior boys battled warmer weather in their race and placed well in a deep meet. Junior Cameron Weiland (sixth, 16 minutes, 51 seconds) led the way. Senior Arnold Rupnow (11th, 17:09), juniors Mark Garcia (13th, 17:13) and Gideon Ewerdt (27th, 17:53), and sophomore Jack Simmons (54th, 18:28) also scored for the Warriors while battling to third place behind Mukwonago and Wisconsin Lutheran.
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (37th, 22:04) led Lakeside’s girls with a new personal best. Also scoring for the Warriors were seniors Rose Hissom (53rd, 22:24) and Abigail Minning (71st, 22:54), junior Paige Krahn (77th, 23:04), and senior Carlee Zimmermann (89th, 23:22).
“For the girls, the depth of the field up front had us having to work hard in the second half of the race to reel in some runners,” Ausen said.
Team scores — boys: Mukwanago 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 85, Lakeside Lutheran 110, Kettle Moraine 187, Kenosha Indian Trail 193, Gillett 295, Cedar Grove-Belgium 314, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 323, Port Washington 333, Champain (IL) 355, Oak Creek 357, Aquinas 362, Menomonee Falls 369, Brookfield Central 377, Whitewater 410, Westosha Central 420, Brookfield Academy 426, New Berlin Eisenhower 40, Waukesha South 472, Kenosha Christian Life 524, Union Grove 535, Lake Country Lutheran 556, Kenosha St. Joseph 585, Milwaukee King 613, East Troy 644, Living Word Lutheran 705, Burlington 712, Thomas More 738, Racine Lutheran 852, Palmyra-Eagle 842
Team scores — girls: Brookfield Central 47, Wisconsin Lutheran 108, Union Grove 159, Kenosha Indian Trail 170, Port Washington 175, Cedar Grove-Belgium 214, Menomonee Falls 235, Kettle Moraine 238, New Berlin Eisenhower 250 Brookfield Academy 286, Lakeside Lutheran 300, Champaign (IL 333, Westosha Central 338, Oak Creek 348, Waukesha South 420, Milwaukee King 424, Gillett 431, Burlington 432, Whitewater 485, Living Word Lutheran 504, Thomas More 506, East Troy 616, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 630, The Prairie School 630, Lake Country Lutheran 648