The buzz pregame was palpable.
Less than three minutes in, it was apparent a big-time shootout would be in store.
Abe Thompson and Mark Haering combined for four first-half touchdowns as Edgewood topped the host Lake Mills football team 49-35 in a Capitol Conference opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 2.
Edgewood, playing its first game as a Capitol member after a short stint in the Rock Valley, housed the game's opening kickoff. Senior Mark Haering did the honors, scoring on a 98-yard run down the right side.
The L-Cats, who finished with 487 yards of total offense, tied it up on their first play from scrimmage. Senior tailback Ben Buchholtz busted through the middle before cutting back to his right for an 80-yard TD.
Edgewood senior Jacob Sheahan had designs on another return for a score on the ensuing kick but was tripped up with a head of steam and one man to beat near midfield.
The Crusaders and senior quarterback Ben Hanson used an 18-yard pass play to Haering on third down to wipe away a 13-yard loss on first down from an errant snap. On fourth and five at the Lake Mills 45-yard line, senior wideout Wes Hafer had a catch and run of 28 yards. Two plays later, Haering, a 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound playmaker, hauled in a 12-yard touchdown over the top of two defenders.
After a Lake Mills punt, Edgewood marched 81 yards in 12 plays to double its lead on a one-yard Thompson plunge. Hanson's 15-yard scamper on the play before helped set up the score, which came with less than a minute to go in the first.
After the teams traded punts, Lake Mills put together a promising drive aided by an Edgewood roughing the passing penalty and a 14-yard gain by senior receiver Trysten Theide. The L-Cats had a third-down pitch play get sniffed out, resulting in an eight-yard loss before a pass breakup at the goal line by Sheahan led to a turnover on downs.
Edgewood threw the final punch of the half, moving 90 yards in 11 plays capped by a six-run run by Thompson to make it 28-7. On the drive, Lake Mills forced a fourth and short but committed an encroachment penalty to gift the Crusaders a first down. Several plays later senior Matt Garcia took a short catch and turned it into a 45-yard gain to move it to the 6-yard line.
Lake Mills showed some fight coming out of the locker room as senior quarterback Caden Belling, who went 25-of-43 passing for 318 yards with two interceptions, found paydirt on a 16-yard rush, cutting the lead to 28-14.
On the ensuing kick, Sheahan raced 86 yards for another kick return TD.
Division 4 fourth-ranked Lake Mills answered less than four minutes later with a 47-yard TD run by Buchholtz, who ran it 10 times for 135 yards while adding four catches for 65 yards.
The fifth-ranked Crusaders scored twice in roughly a minute to blow it open as Folkers had a five-yard TD catch and Hanson scampered in from 19 yards to make it 49-21.
Buchholtz, who had four touchdowns, added rushing scores from 23 and four yards later in the fourth for the final margin.
Lake Mills senior wide receiver Liam Carrigan caught seven passes for 99 yards and senior wideout JP Rguig hauled in six balls totaling 88 yards.
The L-Cats host Columbus this Friday.
EDGEWOOD 49, LAKE MILLS 35
Edgewood 21 7 7 14 -- 49
Lake Mills 7 0 14 14 -- 35
First quarter
E -- Haering 98 kickoff return (Klestinski kick)
LM -- Buchholtz 80 run (Levake kick)
E -- Haering 12 pass from Hanson (Klestinski kick)
E -- Thompson 1 run (Klestinski kick)
Second quarter
E -- Thompson 6 run (Klestinski kick)
Third quarter
LM -- Belling 16 run (Levake kick)
E -- Sheahan 86 kickoff return (Klestinski kick)
LM -- Buchholtz 47 run (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
E -- Folkers 5 pass from Hanson (Klestinski kick)
E -- Hanson 19 run (Klestinski kick)
LM -- Buchholtz 23 run (Levake kick)
LM -- Buchholtz 4 run (Levake kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: E 313, LM 487; First downs: E 14, LM 11; Rushing attempts-yards: E 31-98, LM 21-169; Passing yards: E 215, LM 318; Fumbles-fumbles lost: E 3-1, LM 2-1; Penalties-yardage: E 7-70, LM 8-64.
Individual statistics
Rushing (attempts-yards-tds): E: Thompson 15-86-3; LM: Buchholtz 10-135-3; Passing (comp.-att.-yds-int.-td): E: Hanson 17-27-215-0-2; LM: Belling 25-43-318-2-0; Receptions-yards -- E: Haering 4-68; LM: Carrigan 7-99, Rguig 6-88, Buchholtz 4-65.