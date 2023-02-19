EVANSVILLE -- Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling entered his first varsity wrestling season with lofty goals.
“I’ve been to state (at the youth level) a couple times, and I took second last year,” Burling said. “My goal definitely was to make it to state this year.”
Burling accomplished his goal in style, winning the 170-pound weight class at the Evansville sectional on Saturday to earn his first trip to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
After an impressive regular season that saw him earn numerous high finishes at tough tournaments, Burling won regional and sectional titles to earn one of the top four seeds and a first round bye in the Division 2 field at 170. He will face either Clinton senior DJ Vernon (22-9) or Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (43-9) in a quarterfinal match at the Kohl Center on Friday.
“I’ve been working nine years with Owen, and this is just the beginning (of his high school career),” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “We gel pretty well. It was a fun day. I’m looking forward to my first state qualifier."
Burling is the L-Cats' first state qualifier since Andrew Quackenbush in 2017.
Burling (37-9) opened with an 11-4 decision over Sugar River's Alex Zielinski in the quarterfinals, then faced Lakeside Lutheran freshman Colten Schultz for the fourth time this season and won an 8-4 decision in the semifinals.
“It’s always fun wrestling Colten,” Burling said. “I've been wrestling him for a while now.”
Schultz avenged a regular season loss by beating Burling in the Capitol Conference finals. At the regional and sectional, Burling made sure not to fool around with Schultz too much on the mat.
“Owen's tough on his feet and has good takedowns,” Braund said. “In the conference match, Schultz reversed Owen to his back then Owen gave up another reversal. The plan was to work on our feet while we are still fresh to help widen the gap in those tighter matches."
In the title match, Burling outlasted Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern's Cael Donar (36-13) by an 11-10 decision.
Donar dropped down two weight classes for the postseason and jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the final match. Burling didn’t panic, gradually working his way back into the match and finally taking a lead late in the third period.
“The finals match was a roller coaster,” Braund said. “He kept fighting his way back. We’ve worked on being smarter on top. Don’t wear yourself out.”
“The first period was kind of rough,” Burling said. “I had to have a clear mind. I can’t let these points affect me. I just had to be patient and know what was coming. I had to chip away in the match.”
Braund is not a fan of cardio workouts for his wrestlers early in the season, but knows their value increases late in the campaign. The results have paid off during the stretch run.
“The last couple weeks, we’ve been pushing the endurance,” Burling said. “At the start of a season, it was a big jump."
Lake Mills tied for 17th as a team with 18 points.
Ethan Evenson (22-16) finished 0-2 at 120. Eddy Eveland (25-17) finished 0-1 at 160. Ben Buchholtz (8-4) finished 0-1 at 195.
“My two seniors (Eddy and Ben) ended their careers,” Braund said. “I am still exhausted.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys placed 22nd with 11 points.
Schultz (30-7) pinned Evansville's Charlie Braunschweig in the quarterfinals at 5:41 before losing to Burling in the semifinals. He pinned Zielinski from Sugar River in the consolation semifinals at 3:43, then lost a 9-5 decision to Clinton's DJ Vernon in the third place match.
Sam Schmidt (18-10) finished 0-2 at 152.