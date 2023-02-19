Owen Burling Colten Schultz
Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling (left) sets up the opening takedown of the match against Lakeside Lutheran freshman Colten Schultz during a 170-pound title match at the Jefferson regional on Saturday, Feb. 11. Burling won that match 5-1 and beat Schultz again 8-4 in the sectional semifinal in Evansville on Saturday. Burling won the weight class and advanced to state. Schultz placed fourth.

 Kevin Wilson

EVANSVILLE -- Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling entered his first varsity wrestling season with lofty goals.

“I’ve been to state (at the youth level) a couple times, and I took second last year,” Burling said. “My goal definitely was to make it to state this year.”