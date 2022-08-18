WISCONSIN DELLS — The L-Cats entered the season confident in their offensive playmakers.
The Chiefs feature senior quarterback Braden Buss, who threw for over 1,700 yards in 2021 and can also make plays with his legs.
There was a bevy of big plays, especially early on, but Lake Mills grabbed momentum and the lead for good late in the first half, never looking back in earning a 45-28 season-opening road victory over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.
Lake Mills scored 31 unanswered points in the middle two quarters to build a 45-21 edge.
Senior wideout Liam Carrigan caught a 15-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Caden Belling with 1 minute, 6 seconds left until halftime. Carrigan used a stiff arm at the goal line to get across, capping a six-play 75-yard drive in 3:22. Senior Mason Levake’s point after made it 21-all.
After the Chiefs, who went 11-1 a season ago, went three-and-out, Lake Mills was set up at midfield with 29 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Carrigan caught a 15-yarder to move the chains. Levake then drilled a 37-yard field goal as the clock expired to give the L-Cats a 24-21 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Lake Mills, which posted a 9-2 mark in 2021, turned to bruising tailback Ben Buchholtz early and often.
Buchholtz ran for first-down yardage on the first play of the half. Two plays later, Buchholtz, a senior, broke through a slew of Chiefs defenders for a 55-yard touchdown.
The L-Cats got a quick stop and continued putting the pedal to the metal offensively, finding paydirt on a seven-play 40-yard drive as Carrigan caught a four-yard slant for a score, upping the margin to 38-21. Senior Trysten Thiede had a nice punt return to give Lake Mills the ball in plus territory. Carrigan went up to get a catch, gaining 26 yards, which set up goal to go.
The Dells, buoyed by 40-yard gains by senior running back Patrick Metz on the ground and junior wide receiver Degan Jensen through the air, had a chance to cut into the lead late into the third quarter but turned it over on downs as Buss threw incomplete on fourth and 10 from the 11-yard line.
Buchholtz, who finished with seven carries for 142 yards, opened Lake Mills’ ensuing series with a rush of 32 yards. Three plays later, Buchholtz found the end zone on a 37-yard scamper as the third quarter came to a close, pushing the lead to 45-21.
Metz scored a two-yard plunge early in the fourth. Wisconsin Dells sophomore safety Raphael Berje came up with an interception on Lake Mills’ next drive, returning it down the left sideline inside the 10-yard line.
The L-Cats’ defense stiffened with their backs against the wall and regained possession when Carrigan defended a fourth-down pass play to Jensen near the goal line.
Several successful rushes by junior tailback Cooper Murphy helped Lake Mills run out the final 4:24 of the game and move to 1-0 on the season. Murphy finished with 52 yards on nine totes.
It didn’t take long in this one for there to be fireworks.
The Chiefs used a 32-yard run by Metz and 39-yard reception by Jensen to move quickly down the field on the first offensive series of the game. On third and goal, junior wide receiver Haakon Rosholt caught a five-yard TD, capping a seven-play, 80-yard drive over 3:20.
Thiede then brought back the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a TD, switching momentum quickly to the visiting sideline.
Lake Mills junior wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten made a 38-yard grab on fourth down for a TD, giving the L-Cats a 14-7 edge. Stenbroten had receptions of 35, 15 and eight yards earlier on the drive, which lasted for 3:28 and included seven plays for 80 yards.
Jensen hauled in an 80-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-14. He caught it near midfield and streaked home from there.
After a Lake Mills punt, Buss scored on a 60-yard rush on a fourth and short play to give the Chiefs a seven-point advantage in the latter stages of the second quarter.
Belling's final stat line read 19-for-25 for 266 yards with three touchdowns, one interception. Stenbroten caught six passes for 129 yards while Carrigan made six grabs totaling 86 yards with a pair of scores.
Buchholtz led the defense from his linebacker spot, nothing 10 tackles including a pair for losses. Stenbroten recorded six stops and Murphy had five tackles.
The L-Cats play at Cedar Grove-Belgium next Thursday in their finale nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 45, WISCONSIN DELLS 28
Lake Mills 14 10 21 0 – 45
Wisconsin Dells 7 14 0 7 – 28
First quarter
WD – Rosholt 5 pass from Buss (Amaya kick)
LM – Thiede 93 kickoff return (Levake kick)
LM – Stenbroten 38 catch from Belling (Levake kick)
Second quarter
WD – Jensen 80 catch from Buss (Amaya kick)
WD – Buss 60 run (Amaya kick)
LM – Carrigan 15 catch from Belling (Levake kick)
LM – Levake 37 field goal
Third quarter
LM – Buchholtz 55 run (Levake kick)
LM – Carrigan 4 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM – Buchholtz 37 run (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
WD – Metz 2 run (Amaya kick)