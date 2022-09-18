Lake Mills crushes Big Foot

WALWORTH — Caden Belling threw three touchdowns and Ben Buchholtz ran for a pair of scores as the Lake Mills football team steamrolled host Big Foot 49-10 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday, Sept. 16.

The L-Cats (3-2, 1-2 Capitol) led 35-3 at halftime and forced four turnovers, including intercepting Chiefs starter Donald Hearn three times.