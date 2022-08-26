CEDAR GROVE -- Senior quarterback Caden Belling threw for four touchdowns and senior running back Ben Buchholtz ran for two scores as the Lake Mills football team topped host Cedar Grove-Belgium 42-13 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The L-Cats (2-0) looked right at home all night despite playing 90-plus miles away from home.
Lake Mills got the ball first and produced a sub four minute drive for a touchdown. Junior wideout Matthew Stenbroten, who had eight catches totaling 113 yards, hauled in the first of his two touchdowns on a 30-yard strike from Belling.
The Rockets' ensuing drive ended with a punt after Lake Mills senior defensive lineman Derek Bruce blew up a third-down screen play.
After a short punt and nice return, the L-Cats were set up at the plus 21-yard line. There, senior wideout Liam Carrigan skied over a defender to haul in a jump ball for a TD near the left pylon, pushing the margin to 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Lake Mills took over at its own 10-yard line after another Rocket punt. The fifth play of the series found paydirt courtesy of Buchholtz, who scampered in from 65 yards out. Buchholtz amassed 184 rushing yards on 15 totes, adding 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and a sack from his linebacker spot.
Lake Mills executed the two-minute drill to perfection late in the first half to tack onto its lead. Stenbroten had a catch and run of 27 yards, which moved it to midfield on the first play of the series. Carrigan moved the sticks on fourth down, hauling in a pass on the sideline. On the next play, Carrigan showed off his elusiveness on a 30-yard TD, breaking an arm tackle and juking a defender five yards before the end zone for the score with 12 seconds left before the break as the L-Cats led, 28-0.
The Rockets (1-1) showed signs of life early in the second half as senior receiver Gabe Egan took a crossing route 62 yards, breaking a pair of tackles along the way, for a TD to make it 28-6.
The L-Cats countered with an eight-play march, resulting in a 22-yard TD scamper by Buchholtz, who shed a tackle attempt at the 10 en route to taking it to the house.
Lake Mills' defense came up with the game's lone takeaway next as senior lineman Mason Levake picked off a pass by senior quarterback Collin Sellin, who was under heavy duress off the edge.
The L-Cats, who are 10th-ranked in Division 4, did not turn the turnover into points but did push the margin to 42-6 on a 3-yard TD grab on fourth and goal by Stenbroten, who was doubled covered and interfered with on the play to no avail. Belling lofted a high-arcing pass to his 6-foot-4 target. Earlier on the drive, Buchholtz moved the chains with a run and Stenbroten caught a long pass.
Belling finished 15-of-36 passing for 221 yards for Lake Mills, which scored 40-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2020.
Lake Mills hosts fifth-ranked Edgewood to open Capitol Conference play on Friday, Sept. 2.
LAKE MILLS 42,
CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 13
Lake Mills 14 14 7 7 -- 42
Cedar Grove-Belg. 0 0 6 7 -- 13
First quarter
LM -- Stenbroten 36 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM -- Carrigan 21 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Second quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 65 run (Levake kick)
LM -- Carrigan 30 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Third quarter
CGB -- Egan 62 pass from Sellin (kick failed)
LM -- Buchholtz 22 run (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
LM -- Stenbroten 3 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
CGB -- Soerens 4 run (Sellin kick)
Team statistics
First downs: LM 12, CGB 7; Rushing yards: LM 334, CGB 114, Passing yards: LM 221, CGB 95; Passes (comp.-att.-int.): LM 15-36-0, CGB 8-18-1; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LM 0-0, CGB 0-0; Penalties-yardage: LM 2-15, CGB 3-25.
Individual statistics
Rushing (att.-yds): LM Buchholtz 15-184, CGB Sellin 12-72; Passing (comp.-att.-int.-yds): LM Belling (15-36-0-221), Sellin (8-18-1-95); Receiving (No.-yds): LM Stenbroten (8-113), CGB Egan (3-96).