Matthew Stenbroten

Lake Mills junior Matthew Stenbroten hauls in a pass from senior Caden Belling in stride to score a touchdown over three Wisconsin Dells defenders during a week one game at Wisconsin Dells High School on Aug. 18.

 Sean Davis/Special to APG

Lake Mills' football team hits the road again in week two, traveling to face Cedar Grove-Belgium on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cedar Grove.

The L-Cats, who were 45-28 winners at Wisconsin Dells in week one, face a Rockets team which lost to Mayville 28-7 to open the year.