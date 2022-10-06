There's one clear path to the playoffs for Lake Mills' football team: win out.
The L-Cats (4-3, 2-3 in conference) need to win their final two games to secure the program’s seventh consecutive playoff berth. Lake Mills faces Beloit Turner (3-4, 1-4) on the road this week before hosting Lodi on homecoming night Oct. 14.
“I talked to the group on Sunday about embracing the moment and the day,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “In the next two weeks, nobody works harder than we do. We have to continue to play the game to have fun and work hard. Nobody is 100 percent healthy this time of the year. We have to battle through some of those pains.”
The Trojans, who lost 23-0 to Edgewood last week, average 28.6 points per game. Quarterback Sean Fogel (1,503 passing yards) leads the conference and Jayce Kurth (634 rushing yards) along with Tyler Sutherland (711 receiving yards) Will Lauterbach 570 (receiving yards) are capable skill-position players.
“Fogel is solid and those two receivers are good,” Huber said. “They like to air it out and statistically they are the best passing team in the league. Brent Hoppe, a Central Michigan commit, plays middle linebacker/defensive line and running back. We have to ID where he’s at and what he’s doing.
“They can definitely play with the best teams in the conference. We have to execute and play hard.”
Lake Mills senior quarterback Caden Belling (1,441 passing yards) is second in the Capitol. Senior tailback Ben Buchholtz (1,016 rushing yards) went over the 1,000-yard mark last week and is averaging 10.7 yards per attempt, scoring 14 touchdowns this season.