The third-seeded Lake Mills football team hosts sixth-seeded Evansville in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game on Friday.
The L-Cats (6-3) won back-to-back games to become playoff eligible, including scoring 28 unanswered points in last week’s homecoming win over Lodi.
The Blue Devils (5-4), who placed third in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 5-2, lost 35-0 to McFarland last week, snapping a four-game win streak.
Evansville’s offense is fairly balanced. Quarterback Bennett Keller (895 passing yards), tailback Wyatt Nelson (787 rushing yards) and receiver Aiden Maves (277 receiving yards) led the team in the three major offensive categories. The Blue Devils, who went to Level 2 in 2019 for their first playoff victory since 2007, have senior linemen Quinn Grovesteen-Matchey, a University of Wyoming recruit, in the trenches.
“They have some big kids,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They come at you different ways offensively. They bring it in tight and can ground and pound. They spread you out and will go trips. They are trying to marry principals and keep you on your toes.
“We have to be prepared from a formation standpoint and know where we have to get assigned and aligned both in the box and in the secondary. It will be important for us to know where we have to be based on where they are trying to attack us.”
The Blue Devils face a lot of Wing-T type offenses in the RVC. Lake Mills isn’t sure what type of defense to expect against its spread look.
“I don’t think they have seen a team with our team speed, especially on the outside,” Huber said. “That’s not a discredit to other teams they have faced, but the teams in their conference attack teams in different ways. We will take what the defense gives us and go from there.”
The L-Cats, who are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance, have won their postseason opener the last three years. Huber’s crew is relishing the opportunity to continue competing.
“It is exciting,” Huber said. “This group has been hit with the injury bug. Our kids have responded well to adversity. The resilience of this group and our senior class is phenomenal. Whether we are playing for one week or five more weeks, I look forward to every single days with these guys.”