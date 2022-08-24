Lakeside plays at LCL

After routing Jefferson in week one, Lakeside Lutheran’s football team plays at Lake Country Lutheran in week two to conclude the nonconference portion of its schedule.

The Lightning fell behind 20-0 at halftime in their 27-0 loss to Saint Mary’s Springs last week. LCL standout quarterback Luke Haertle, who threw for 1,882 yards last season and was a three-year starter graduated, so the team looks a little different offensively from the one piled up 40 points in last season’s 21-point victory over the Warriors.