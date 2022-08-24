After routing Jefferson in week one, Lakeside Lutheran’s football team plays at Lake Country Lutheran in week two to conclude the nonconference portion of its schedule.
The Lightning fell behind 20-0 at halftime in their 27-0 loss to Saint Mary’s Springs last week. LCL standout quarterback Luke Haertle, who threw for 1,882 yards last season and was a three-year starter graduated, so the team looks a little different offensively from the one piled up 40 points in last season’s 21-point victory over the Warriors.
“They have a variety of formations,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer said of LCL. “They threw quite a bit in their first game, but it was probably because they got behind. We think they will try to establish a strong running game. On defense, we are expecting to see a 4-3 and some variations of it.”
Lakeside is looking to play a cleaner game offensively and knows the battle in the trenches could be key to determining the outcome.
“We know they will bring a higher level of physicality than we experienced in our first game,” Bauer said. “We’ve got to cut down on our number of penalties (six) and turnovers (two). We’ve got to get better at securing the line of scrimmage for our veer plays.”
The Warriors ran it for an average of 8.3 yards per carry in week one and scored 23 points in an eight-minute span during the third quarter.