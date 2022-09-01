hot Football preview: Lakeside hits the road to face Lodi in Capitol opener By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group nateg Author email Sep 1, 2022 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakeside Lutheran's football team, ranked sixth in Division 4, opens Capitol Conference action in a hostile environment versus an unbeaten Lodi group on Friday at 7 p.m.Lodi runs its power rushing attack out of the shotgun this season and will call plenty of powers and counters, according to Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer.Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane is a threat with his arm and legs, having amassed 235 rushing yards on 21 carries in last week's 45-38 victory at McFarland."Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls share the running back duties and are both fine ball carriers, but Lane is an exceptional runner and the main threat," Bauer said.The Warriors are expecting the Blue Devils to present a 3-4 look on defense."Lodi has a few variations to the 3-4 that they will show," Bauer said. "They are big up front and their linebackers flow to the ball very quickly."Lodi earned a 17-14 victory last season. The Warriors earned victories in 2018 and 2019, which snapped a five-game skid in the series.Keys for Lakeside this week include slowing down Lodi's rushing attack, executing the team's blocking more successfully and being able to generate offense effectively on the ground, per Bauer."Should be a good battle," Bauer said of the matchup. "It usually is. Lodi is a tough opponent to start the conference season." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone Football: Offense shows out in Lake Mills' 42-13 rout of Cedar Grove-Belgium We Shall Not Forget: Lake Mills’ Schaefer worked as Air Force, civilian firefighter for 21 years Town of Lake Mills explores smaller project to resolve flooding of Mijala Channel Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin