Warriors play at CMH

Lakeside Lutheran’s football team faces perennial power Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday at Carroll University.

The fourth-seeded Warriors (8-2) face the top-seeded Crusaders (10-0), who have won five state titles since 2012 including three consecutive from 2018-21. No state tournament was held in 2020 because of COVID-19.