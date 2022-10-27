Lakeside Lutheran’s football team faces perennial power Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday at Carroll University.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (8-2) face the top-seeded Crusaders (10-0), who have won five state titles since 2012 including three consecutive from 2018-21. No state tournament was held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Catholic Memorial and longtime head coach Bill Young have won 25 consecutive games including playoffs and won nonconference games to open the season versus Marquette University and Franklin, which both made it to Level 2 in Division 1.
CMH quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel completes 76 percent of his passes. He’s thrown for 1,303 yards with 16 touchdowns, one interception. Corey Smith (877 rushing yards) and Bennett McCormick (377 receiving yards) are among the players to watch at the skill positions.
“Offensively, they are balanced between run and pass,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They have a huge line and very talented skill position athletes.
“Defensively, they have shown a 3-4 or 4-3. They have great athletes and are very disciplined.”
Lakeside is in Level 2 for the fourth time since 2018. The Warriors are 2-1 in their last three Level 2 outings.
Lakeside knows it’s a big underdog this week.
“We can’t change who we are or what we do, but we’ll just try to get better this week at everything we do so that we can play our best game of the year Friday night,” Bauer said.