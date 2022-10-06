Lakeside Lutheran's football team has won four straight games and clinched the program's sixth consecutive playoff berth by virtue of winning the Slider Bowl, 30-27, versus Lake Mills last week.
Lakeside (6-1, 4-1 in conference) faces league-leader Columbus (7-0, 5-0) on the road this Friday and with a victory would move into a share of first place. The second-ranked Cardinals, who beat the Warriors in week nine and Level 1 a season ago, have run roughshod through the conference the last two seasons and are averaging 48 points per game. Columbus scored 21 fourth-quarter to blow out Lodi on the road 42-14 last week.
Junior tailback Colton Brunell has 20 rushing scores and 1,422 rushing yards this season for Columbus.
"Brunell is the best running back we will face this year," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "He's very fast, very strong and has great vision and instincts.
"He doesn't need much room, but he is running behind a great offensive line. They throw the ball often enough and effectively enough to keep you honest."
The Cardinals, who have yet to allow more than 14 points while holding five opponents to under 10 points, deploy a 3-4 defense.
"The three linemen and inside linebackers are exceptional," Bauer said. "It's not going to be easy, but we know that we'll have to be able to run the ball somewhat effectively to have a chance.
"The fundamentals always need work. We'll be working on tackling and pad level in particular this week."
Lakeside senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, the conference's third-leading rusher with 1,005 yards, has eight of his 15 rushing touchdowns this season the last two weeks. Junior running back Kayden Bou is averaging 5.7 yards per rush and had a season-high 121 rushing yards last week.