Lakeside plays at Columbus

Lakeside Lutheran's football team has won four straight games and clinched the program's sixth consecutive playoff berth by virtue of winning the Slider Bowl, 30-27, versus Lake Mills last week.

Lakeside (6-1, 4-1 in conference) faces league-leader Columbus (7-0, 5-0) on the road this Friday and with a victory would move into a share of first place. The second-ranked Cardinals, who beat the Warriors in week nine and Level 1 a season ago, have run roughshod through the conference the last two seasons and are averaging 48 points per game. Columbus scored 21 fourth-quarter to blow out Lodi on the road 42-14 last week.