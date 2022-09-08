Lake Mills’ football team hosts Columbus in a rematch of last season's Level 2 game won by the Cardinals 26-6 on Friday at 7 p.m.
Division 4 second-ranked Columbus (3-0, 1-0 Capitol) has steamrolled each of its foes this season, including a 75-6 thumping of Big Foot last week.
The L-Cats, who are seeking to bounce back from a 49-35 loss to Edgewood and fell three spots to eighth in the rankings, face another stiff test defensively. The Crusaders were adept at spreading it out, throwing downfield and using their speed on the outside.
The Cardinals are a rugged, experienced bunch that enjoys punching you in the mouth with a tough-nosed rushing attack, which stud junior tailback Colton Brunell (6-0, 205) spearheads. He has nine touchdowns and 509 rushing yards already this season after amassing 2,221 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns for a Level 4 team in 2021.
“They are big, strong and physical,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They are no different than last year with lots of guys back. They are a good football team with lots of guys returning.
“Columbus uses 20 or so formations and they run five plays out of them. Their kids know from a gap-scheme standpoint where the running backs are going and they know their individual responsibilities within the offense.
“Brunell runs the football hard. He’s a good athlete and a big kid. We’ve got to play our best defensive game of the year on Friday to stay in it.”
Lake Mills (2-1, 0-1) has been in some high-scoring games this season and averages 41 points per game. The L-Cats are likely going to get six to eight possession in this one and hope to use the Cardinals’ aggressive tendency to their advantage.
“Offensively, I’ve been impressed with how we’ve done the last three weeks,” Huber said. “I think Columbus is one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, in Division 4 statewide.
“They don’t do anything complex or tricky. They have big kids up front in their 3-4. Brunell and Mallani Aragon are middle linebackers who fly around and love to hit people, which is what you want from a middle linebacker standpoint.
“We have to take care of the football offensively. We have to take their aggressiveness and benefit from it on certain things. We’ll take it one play at a time, string things together, get it into the end zone and hopefully make it a football game.”