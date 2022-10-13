The high school football regular season is nearing its completion as teams jockey for playoff positions and higher postseason seeds.
For the Lake Mills football team, Friday’s home game versus Lodi on Homecoming night is a make-it-or-break-it tilt.
The L-Cats (5-3, 3-3 in conference) enter on the cusp of securing a playoff bid. A loss would not necessarily knock them out, but it would dent their chances.
The Blue Devils (7-1, 5-1) are unlikely to catch conference-leading Columbus (8-0, 6-0) but could ensure a high playoff seed with a win.
Lodi (32.4 points per game) and Lake Mills (36.8 points per game) both boast talented offenses. The Blue Devils have three talented ballcarriers, starting with senior quarterback Mason Lane. Lane, who has 976 passing yards and a 61 percent completion percentage, also averages 122 rushing yards. He has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground, averaging nine yards per carry, while throwing for six scores against four interceptions. Brady Puls (456 rushing yards) and Kylar Clemens (416 rushing yards) have combined for 11 rushing scores.
“Lodi has some big boys,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Every week we go into, we are usually the smaller team. This week it will be evident. Lane can run the ball well. They have two running backs who run it well and they play a physical style of football, take care of the ball and are well-coached.
“Defensively, Lodi is not overly complex, but they are fundamentally sound from the secondary to the defensive line and use a 3-4 defense.”
The L-Cats, who won last year’s meeting 27-20 at home and also won in 2019, stood tall in a 49-39 victory over Turner last week.
Lake Mills’ senior class is determined to make sure they do everything possible to be on the right side of the outcome on Friday.
“If our kids play hard and can keep it a game into the fourth quarter, I like our chances,” Huber said. “It was playoffs week one last week for us. We have a heavily loaded senior class this year.
“The conversations are not whether you win or lose. It’s will you be able to look back after the game Friday and say you did everything you could and played as hard as you could? For the seniors, if they can do that, we’ll be proud of them.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at EDGEWOOD
The Warriors (6-2, 4-2 in conference) are in the enviable position of having already secured a playoff berth. The Crusaders (6-2, 4-2) can say the same as the two teams tied for third in the Capitol Conference square off on Friday night at Breese Stevens Field.
Edgewood averages 30.9 points per game and has a capable quarterback in 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior Mason Folkers, who was thrust into the starting duty to replace Ben Hanson early last month.
Mark Haering (534 receiving yards) and Abe Thompson (462 rushing yards) are skill guys with big-play ability.
Lakeside is hoping to heal up with the playoffs ahead. Senior quarterback Levi Birkholz missed last week’s loss to Columbus with an injury sustained the week prior against Lake Mills. The Warriors, who have been shuffling players in the defensive secondary, also lost several other contributors versus the Cardinals.
While neither team can win the conference title in this one, both teams would love nothing more than to increase their chances of being able to host multiple playoff games in the weeks ahead.