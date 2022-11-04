Four members of Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team received academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin recently.
Seniors Ava Heckmann and Chloe Berg plus sophomores Tessa Schmocker and Reagan Gebhart were all recipients of the award and did so with high honors.
To earn this award, varsity golfers in 10th through 12th grade need to have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or better and play in 75 percent or more of their team's matches.
