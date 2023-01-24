Lakeside girls Waterloo

Jenna Shadoski and Ava Stein scored 13 points apiece as Lakeside Lutheran topped visiting Waterloo 53-39 in a nonconference girls basketball contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Shadoski scored nine first-half points, also grabbing five boards, as the Warriors (9-8) took a 27-20 lead into the break. Stein had nine second-half points and Grace Cody chipped in eight points. Stein made 11 rebounds while Marin Riesen produced six points, 10 boards and four assists.