Jaelyn Derlein led three players in double figures with 15 points and DeForest beat host Lakeside Lutheran 60-46 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Norskies (11-2) had success turning the Warriors (5-7) over and pushed ahead 34-26 at the break en route to their sixth straight victory. Lakeside cut the lead to four points in the second half and trailed by eight down the stretch before being forced to put DeForest at the line.
"It’s always fun playing against DeForest," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "They’re a deep team with a lot of weapons.
"We need to cut down our turnovers and hit more clutch shots. Every possession is precious in conference play.”
Ava Stein led Lakeside with 12 points, eight boards. Jenna Shadoski added 10 points, seven rebounds.
"Jenna had another solid defensive performance," Asmus said. "The leadership of Marin and Jenna are two strengths of our team. We want to capitalize on their experience and leadership.
“Ava Stein had a very strong game. She still finds a way to get a lot of offensive rebounds. Katie de Galley had one of her best performances tonight. Even though the scorebook won’t reflect a ton of points, she was in the right place for a lot of rebounds and jumped passing lanes.
“It was great to be back to full strength. I see a lot of positives out of this game moving forward. We start up the conference season again and are hoping to see even more improvement.”