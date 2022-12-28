JANESVILLE—Wright State recruit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored a game-high 28 points to lead Janesville Craig past the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 66-50 in the Optimist Classic championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
“Janesville Craig is a talented team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Magestro-Kennedy is one of the best scorers and shooters that I’ve seen this year.
“Hats off to Craig, they were fun to play against and it was an honor that they asked us to be a part of their holiday tournament. I thought we competed hard all game long.”
The Cougars (9-3) hit 11 3-pointers, including six by Magestro-Kennedy and three by Mya Nicholson en route to her 11 points. Magestro-Kennedy hit five first-half 3s as Craig built a 38-27 advantage at the break.
Ava Heckmann converted five 3s and scored 17 points for the Warriors (5-6), who also got 10 points from Ava Stein and seven points, six boards from Jenna Shadoski.
“Ava filled the scoring column in the absence of Marin Riesen,” Asmus said. “She gave us a huge boost early and finished 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. I loved our kids’ effort all game long.
“Jenna may have only scored seven points, but she worked her tail off defensively on Magestro-Kennedy. Ava Stein progressively throughout the game got stronger in the post too.”