Bella Pitta
Lake Mills center Bella Pitta hits a 3-point shot during the first half of Tuesday’s home nonconference game against Fort Atkinson.

 Nate Gilbert

The L-Cats were dreadful from 3-point territory in Saturday’s loss—their first of the year—to Edgerton.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 versus Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills’ girls basketball team found its groove from the field, connecting on 10 3-pointers in a 56-41 victory at LMHS.