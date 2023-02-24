Lake Mills tops Ripon

Bella Pitta spent most of the first half saddled with two fouls. She then dominated the second half from start to finish as the L-Cats advanced in the playoffs.

Pitta, a 6-foot-3 senior center for the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team, scored 19 of her game-high 23 points after half as the L-Cats upended ninth-seeded Ripon 57-39 in a Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday, Feb. 24.