Lake Mills junior point guard Emily Wollin drives through the lane off the dribble during Tuesday's season-opening road game versus host DeForest. The L-Cats won 57-47 and Wollin finished with 12 points.
Lake Mills junior point guard Emily Wollin drives through the lane off the dribble during Tuesday's season-opening road game versus host DeForest. The L-Cats won 57-47 and Wollin finished with 12 points.
DEFOREST -- Junior wing Taylor Wollin and senior center Bella Pitta scored 15 points apiece as Lake Mills' girls basketball team ushered in the Ryan Lind era by topping host DeForest 57-47 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Pitta scored 10 of her 15 after the break, helping the L-Cats pull away after they led 27-24 at halftime. Junior point guard Emily Wollin added 12 points, hitting eight of her 12 attempts at the free throw line. Lake Mills went 20-for-29 at the stripe compared to 12-for-25 by the Norskies, who got a game-high 19 points from Jada Kelliher.
"I thought we played very good, disciplined defense all game for the most part," said Lind, who took over for state-championship winning coach Brandon Siska in the offseason when Siska accepted the head women's college basketball job at Bryant & Stratton College.
"Our effort was phenomenal. Our team played very hard all game."
The L-Cats travel to play Mosinee on Friday night.