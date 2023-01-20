COLUMBUS -- The L-Cats have faced plenty of tests in the first three-quarters of the season.
They've almost always had the answers to pass with flying colors. In a ranked clash on the road Thursday, Jan. 19, Lake Mills did some of its best work.
Bella Pitta totaled 28 points -- two shy of a career high -- and the third-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team pummeled ninth-ranked Columbus 67-37 to seize sole possession of first place in the Capitol North.
The L-Cats, who have won six in a row, used a 10-3 run to close the first half and build a 33-21 halftime lead. Pitta assisted on a 3-pointer by Sophia Guerrero to give the L-Cats a 10-point edge. Taylor Wollin scored off a Cardinals turnover versus the press before feeding to Pitta, who scored 16 first-half points, on the block for a bucket right at the buzzer.
"Bella, Sydney Burling and Taylor put us on their backs in the first half and everyone started knocking down outside shots in the second half," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "It was a lot of fun to watch. The girls don’t care who scores the points, they just want to get the right person the ball in the right spot any time they can. It's very fun to be a part of such an unselfish team."
The L-Cats (15-2, 4-0 in conference) slowly but surely kept piling it on in the second half, holding the Cardinals (13-4, 4-1) to six field goals after halftime. Columbus had a five-game win streak halted.
Burling added 11 points for Lake Mills. Jenna Hosey scored all 10 of her points in the second half while Taylor Wollin's nine points came before the break. Hosey and Pitta hit two second-half 3s apiece.
The L-Cats host Luther Prep on Friday, Jan. 27.
LAKE MILLS 67, COLUMBUS 37
Lake Mills 33 34 -- 67
Columbus 21 16 -- 37
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- E. Wollin 0 0-2 0, Nielsen 2 0-0 6, Hosey 4 0-0 10, Burling 5 1-2 11, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 3 2-2 9, Pitta 11 4-5 28. Totals 26 7-11 67.
Columbus -- Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Bindl 5 3-6 13, Theilen 4 0-0 8, Ehlenbach 0 1-2 1, Hayes 3 1-2 7, Boettcher 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-10 37.
3-point goals -- LM (Nielsen 2, Hosey 2, Pitta 2, Guerrero 1, T. Wollin 1) 8; C (Boettcher 2) 2.
Total fouls -- LM 11, C 9.
