Lake Mills beats Lodi

Taylor Wollin made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Lake Mills' girls basketball team beat visiting Lodi 65-43 in a Capitol North game on Friday, Jan. 13.

The L-Cats (13-2, 3-0 in conference) shook off a slow start in which they trailed by seven points in the early going to eventually build a 33-20 halftime edge.