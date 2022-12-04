L-Cats beat Randolph

RANDOLPH -- The L-Cats picked the ideal time for their best 3-point shooting night of the young season, connecting from beyond the arc nine times.

Lake Mills' girls basketball team hit five second-half 3-pointers and made all of its free throws en route to rallying past host Randolph 61-55 on Saturday, Dec. 3, snapping the Rockets' 35-game win streak.