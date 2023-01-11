In a tilt where points were at a premium due to stingy defense, Lake Mills opened the second half with a 9-0 spurt and beat host Lakeside Lutheran 45-31 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Defense ruled the day in the first half as third-ranked Lake Mills pushed ahead, 19-17. The L-Cats (12-2, 2-0 in conference) opened the second period with a basket by senior Bella Pitta, who scored a game-high 20 points. Junior Emily Wollin added a score inside and Pitta scored twice more — off a putback on a free throw miss and a putback of her own miss down low — to give Lake Mills a 26-17 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left.
Pitta’s successful 3-point play with six minutes remaining gave the L-Cats, who have won eight of the last nine crosstown matchups, a 35-23 lead with six minutes to play. Emily Wollin had a strong finish at the rack to make it 37-23 a minute later. Emily Wollin finished with 11 points and Taylor Wollin chipped in eight.
“It was fun to experience this rivalry first-hand tonight,” first-year Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Lakeside’s band was awesome, their student section was fired up and their team played extremely hard all game. I give Coach Andy Asmus and his team a lot of credit. We came out really well at the start and grabbed the lead, but Lakeside fought back and was frustrating us by halftime.
“Our girls played phenomenal defense and if we didn’t, we would’ve lost the game. We had to earn every single basket. Very proud of our team and how they shook off the frustration at halftime and just kept battling. I’m sure it’s going to be another battle next time around. This was a super fun game and we are fortunate to come out of their gym with the win.”
Senior Jenna Shadoski led the Warriors (6-8, 1-2) with 16 points and grabbed six boards. Junior Ava Stein had a team-high nine rebounds.
"We had plenty of opportunities," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was very impressed with our effort especially and defensive performance. Lake Mills has a very potent offense and we were for the most part able to keep the effectiveness of their 3-point shooting down. Hats off to Lake Mills. They got the ball down to Pitta in the second half and that was a huge factor for them.
"We made some mistakes not being patient with our press break in the first half. Our press break had to rely on more patience and moving our deep people into open positions. That didn't necessarily happen. In the second half, they were hugging Jenna a little more, but she was able to still be effective. Offensively, we found ourselves getting good shots, but we weren't knocking them down. We needed to shoot more effectively.
"As always, we're looking forward to facing them again. Jenna did a good job getting to the rim and to the free throw line. Ava did a great job working on Pitta. She's also giving up four inches. Ava worked her tail off tonight."
On Friday, Lake Mills hosts Lodi and Lakeside plays at Luther Prep.