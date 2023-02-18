Lakeside beats Poynette

POYNETTE -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team capped the regular season on a three-game winning streak by defeating host Poynette 46-43 on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Warriors' Katie de Galley hit the tie breaking free throw with 34.9 seconds left. She missed her second try but Jenna Shadoski grabbed the board, got fouled and hit both to up Lakeside's lead to 43-40.