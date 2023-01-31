Lakeside Lutheran pushed its win streak to six games by topping visiting Jefferson 46-36 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 31.
The Warriors’ Jenna Shadoski had a steal and transition score to make it 17-9 Lakeside midway through the first half. Reyna Rupnow and Ella Schuetz added three 3-pointers later in the half as the Warriors (12-8) led 27-14 at the break.
The Eagles (8-11) cut the margin to five points with seven minutes remaining after Ayianna Johnson assisted on an Ashlyn Enke layup and Libby Krause hit a layin to make it 37-32.
Shadoski, who scored a team-high 13 points and made five of the team’s 14 steals, kick-started a 7-0 push by burying a corner 3 on a look from Marin Riesen. Riesen, who added eight points, knocked down a pullup jumper before Farah Stuebs’ layin capped the spurt with the lead 45-34 with 2:40 to go.
“I thought our girls played with good poise even when the lead was cut down to single digits, they still played confidently,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We had girls step up and make buckets when we needed them most. Coming off a tough game last Friday versus Columbus, we wanted to make sure we put out a good strong effort against Jefferson. I’m glad we finished strong. Every win is precious.”
Johnson led Jefferson with 15 points and Enke added nine.
“Defensively we wanted to make Johnson operate more than seven to eight feet from the basket,” Asmus said. “We switched between Ava Stein and Katie de Galley on her. We let them play her and beat her to where she wanted to go. Johnson’s so strong on the block and tall, we wanted to make sure she didn’t impact things on the boards. Johnson is very effective on the glass. I was pleased with both Ava and Katie’s efforts.”
Turnovers and on-ball defense hurt the Eagles.
“Lakeside has height on us in almost every position,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “They’re 5-foot-10 and above in every spot. We don’t have that much size. Lakeside’s very athletic and we didn’t match up well.
“We struggled some with our on-ball defense and helped too much at times. Lakeside’s got smart basketball players who have been playing for a long time. They took advantage when we over-helped. We also had crucial turnovers at the wrong time.”
On Thursday, Lakeside plays at Lake Mills and Jefferson travels to play Whitewater.