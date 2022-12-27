JANESVILLE—Things were looking bleak for the Warriors, who trailed by 10 points with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team closed the game strong, forcing overtime before earning a 56-52 victory over Oconomowoc in the 19th annual Janesville Craig Optimist Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Warriors (5-5) got a game-high 20 points from senior guard Marin Riesen, who scored 17 points in the second half. Senior guard Jenna Shadoski added 17, including all 10 of the team’s points in overtime. She went 8 of 11 at the free throw line in the extra session.
With 2:30 left, Shadoski attacked to her left, drew over help from the Oconomowoc defense and dished to Riesen for a 3-pointer. After the Raccoons (3-7) had an empty possession, Riesen penetrated the lane and kicked to a wide open Shadoski for another 3, cutting the Warriors’ deficit to three points.
After a stop defensively, Lakeside possessed it down 46-44 with 16.9 seconds left. Riesen attacked the rack and got fouled with 2.9 seconds to go, hitting both to force OT.
“You’re always asking kids for consistent growth,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We’ve played lots of tough teams in our first 10 games. We weathered the storm of some injuries, setbacks and losses. Our girls believe in each other. We told them to finish strong before overtime started. You’re always proud when you get girls rallying together to play for each other.”
Junior forward Ava Stein added nine points for Lakeside, which faces Janesville Craig in the tournament championship game today at 3:30 p.m.
“We tried to go with a five out open post concept to get Jenna and Marin with open lane opportunities to attack the basket,” Asmus said. “Marin scored effectively on some of those takes to the rim and on putbacks. She also hit a nice 3 in the corner. Oconomowoc had two big 6-foot-3 girls in there, so we tried to open up the post.”