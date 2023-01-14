WATERTOWN -- Jenna Shadoski led all scorers with 22 points, Marin Riesen added 15 and Lakeside Lutheran upended host Luther Prep 61-41 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Friday.

The Warriors (7-8, 2-2 in conference) raced out to a 34-22 halftime lead, hitting all five of their 3-point shots before the break.