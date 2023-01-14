Luther Prep sophomore guard Eleanor Wendorff drives against Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jenna Shadoski during a Capitol North girls basketball game on Friday at LPS. Shadoski scored a game-high 22 points for the Warriors in their 61-41 victory. Wendorff led the Phoenix with 12 points.
Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ava Stein secures a defensive rebound while working against Luther Prep junior guard Aurora Leckwee during a Capitol North girls basketball game on Friday at LPS. Stein had nine points and 18 rebounds for the Warriors in a 61-41 victory.
WATERTOWN -- Jenna Shadoski led all scorers with 22 points, Marin Riesen added 15 and Lakeside Lutheran upended host Luther Prep 61-41 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Friday.
The Warriors (7-8, 2-2 in conference) raced out to a 34-22 halftime lead, hitting all five of their 3-point shots before the break.
Lakeside's Ava Stein contributed nine points, dominating the glass with 18 boards. Shadoski chipped in six rebounds, three blocks.
"Early on, we got in transition and got transition buckets," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Marin and Jenna specifically got out in transition. When we're playing 84 feet at a time, we're most effective. Marin and Jenna hit back to back 3s and Gracy Cody sunk a 3 in the first half.
"Ava Stein does a nice job of getting set up and going and gathering the ball. Jenna had the primary defensive duties on Eleanor Wendorff, who is a nice player with lots of moves. She's young and a fun player to watch.
"I was excited with our effort, energy and enthusiasm. The bench did a nice job keeping the energy up.
For the Phoenix (0-9, 0-3), Wendorff scored 12 points and Anna Kieselhorst had 11. Audrey deBoer added seven points and five rebounds.
Luther Prep plays at Heritage Christian on Tuesday and Lakeside hosts Poynette on Thursday.