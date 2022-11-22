Senior guard Marin Riesen led all scorers with 14 points and junior forward Ava Stein added 11 as Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team prevailed 42-34 at home versus Cambridge on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Warriors (3-1) built a 23-19 halftime edge thanks in large part to Riesen, who scored 13 points before the break including three 3-pointers.