Lakeside falls to Marshall

MARSHALL -- Marshall used an early spurt to create separation and topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 40-31 in a nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Cardinals hit five of their six 3-pointers in the first half. Marshall, which got a game-high 13 points from Wynn Held and 10 by Halle Weisensel, led 14-4 early on thanks to four shots from beyond the arc.