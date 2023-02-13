PRAIRIE DU SAC — Bella Pitta scored 28 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining, and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team edged host Sauk Prairie 59-57 on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive season the L-Cats have won 20 games.
Pitta, a senior who has committed to Lipscomb University, was fouled on a putback attempt after rebounding a 3-point point shot. She split the pair to give the L-Cats (20-2), who have won 11 straight, a 58-57 lead.
The Eagles, who had an eight-game win streak snapped, had two misses inside on their ensuing trip. Pitta was fouled after snagging the rebound, splitting a pair at the stripe with 38.5 seconds left. Emily Wollin jumped a passing lane for a steal on Sauk’s next trip. Wollin then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 22.8 left.
McKayla Paukner missed an open 3 from the wing at the other end and Lake Mills’ Sydney Burling tracked down the rebound in the corner right before the buzzer sounded.
Lake Mills’ Sophia Guerrero, who scored all 15 of her points from beyond the arc, hit a pair of early second-half 3s in the corner to put the L-Cats in front 32-30.
Pitta, who scored 16 second-half points and finished two shy of her career-high, nailed a 3 at the 12-minute mark, made two technical free throws a minute later before capping the four-point possession with a score down low on a look by Guerrero that made it 41-34. Pitta converted a 3-point play on the L-Cats’ next trip and Guerrero hit another corner 3 at the 9:45 mark to make it 47-38.
After Emily Wollin’s 3 from the top and score in the paint off a dribble drive and dish from Haydenn Sellnow, the Eagles (15-8) made things interesting, scoring nine straight points to take a 55-54 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Erelyn Apel.
The L-Cats threw a counterpunch of their own when Jenna Hosey made the extra pass on the perimeter to Burling, who banked home a lead-changing 3.
Paukner buried a jumper with 1:40 left to make it 57-all before Pitta’s aforementioned go-ahead free throw.
“Very physical game tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Sauk is a Badger Conference team that is used to this type of game. This was a fun one. The gym was loud and the crowd was fired up. Hopefully it’s the type of game that will help us get ready for the playoffs next week.
“Bella was a force to be reckoned with. She made big play after big play and also played great defense inside. Sophia had five big shots that we needed all of, because we had to dig out of a hole a couple times. As usual, we don’t win this game without the effort and defense, so I was very proud of everyone in this game.”