Senior guard Marin Riesen scored 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, propelling Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team to a 65-49 season-opening home victory over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Senior guard Jenna Shadoski added 14 points, had six of the team’s 14 steals and registered four assists. Sophomore guard/forward Ella Schuetz chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and junior forward Ava Stein contributed seven points, nine boards. Riesen also totaled five rebounds, three assists and three steals.