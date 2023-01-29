Lakeside is relishing the second half of conference play and the opportunity it provides to move up in the standings.
The Warriors got the closing stretch of Capitol North games off to a rousing -- and dramatic start -- at home on Friday, Jan. 27.
Senior Jenna Shadoski hit the go-ahead free throws with 15.4 seconds remaining, junior Ava Stein scored a career-high 19 points while grabbing 16 rebounds and Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team edged Columbus 51-50 to win its fifth consecutive game.
Lakeside senior Grace Cody added a career-high 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Shadoski had five points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
"Ava Stein does a great job coming to work and knowing what her strengths are," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "She can score in the post and is good at getting rebounds. We're happy with the role Grace Cody played with hitting three or her four 3s in the first half. Those points tipped the scale in our direction.
"Jenna Shadoski and Marin Riesen didn't score to their averages. What they did on the defensive side of the ball and rebounding, their senior leadership provided a lot of good opportunities for other kids to make plays."
The Cardinals, who topped the Warriors 53-34 on Dec. 16, led 45-41 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left on a 3 by Amy Theilen.
Lakeside (11-8, 4-2 in conference) countered with the game's next six points -- a Marin Riesen jumper, an Ava Heckmann 3-point play on a transition layup and a free throw by Stein -- to lead 46-45 with 5:15 left.
Theilen put Columbus (14-6, 4-2) back in front with a high-arcing wing 3 with 3:30 to go and the visitors added to their lead with just over a minute left on a jump shot by Jaidyn Sullivan.
With a minute to go, Shadoski threw a skip pass over the 2-3 zone defense to Riesen for a 15-foot jumper.
On Columbus' ensuing trip, Heckmann raked out a steal on a driving Theilen and the Warriors called timeout with 36.9 seconds remaining and trailing by a point.
Shadoski used a right-hand drive to get to the rim, where she was fouled by Grace Kahl, and hit the aforementioned free throws.
Columbus' Madison Ehlenbach drove middle in the waning seconds and her contested shot in the lane hit high off glass before caroming off the front of the iron at the buzzer.
"When we were trailing with seven minutes left, I told the girls to stay up and stay positive and that there's a lot of time left," Asmus said. "We have to get stops and buckets. They stayed positive the entire time. After the game, I applauded our girls on the scout team, who helped us prepare so well in practice.
"I also stole a line from Jim Bauer and told our team it's amazing what high school kids can do when they channel their energy to achieve a common goal. The girls were focused and came together. We've come together when we needed to most and hit the shots we've needed these last five games.
"We have a lot of respect at Lakeside for what Columbus' Jeff Schweitzer represents as a coach. He prepares his kids well and it's fun to play against a program like that."
The Warriors host Jefferson on Tuesday.
LAKESIDE 51, COLUMBUS 50
Columbus 26 24 -- 50
Lakeside 25 26 -- 51
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Bindl 2 0-0 4, Theilen 4 3-4 13, Ehlenbach 5 0-0 12, Kahl 1 0-0 2, Hayes 3 2-2 8, Boettcher 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 5-6 50.
Lakeside Lutheran -- de Galley 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 1 3-4 5, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Heckmann 2 1-1 5, Cody 4 0-0 12, Riesen 3 0-0 6, Stein 8 3-5 19. Totals 19 9-12 51.
3-point goals -- CO (Theilen 2, Ehlenbach 2, Boettcher 1) 5; LL (Cody 4) 4.
Total fouls -- CO 13, LL 14.