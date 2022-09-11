Warriors 16th at Middleton

MIDDLETON -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 411 and placed 16th at the Middleton Invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Senior Ava Heckmann shot 92 to lead the Warriors. Junior Breezy Roman (96), sophomore Reagan Gebhart (110) and senior Chloe Berg (113) also scored.