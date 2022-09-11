GIRLS GOLF Girls golf: Lakeside Lutheran 16th at Middleton Invite Sep 11, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLETON -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 411 and placed 16th at the Middleton Invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.Senior Ava Heckmann shot 92 to lead the Warriors. Junior Breezy Roman (96), sophomore Reagan Gebhart (110) and senior Chloe Berg (113) also scored.Milton senior Hannah Dunk won the 96-player event with a round of 74, edging Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson by a shot.Team scores: Middleton 326, Waunakee 333, Oregon 347, Notre Dame Academy 350, The Prairie School 354, Divine Savior Holy Angels 367, Menomonee Falls 370, Milton 378, Brookfield Central 379, Janesville Parker 381, Verona 388, Middleton JV 388, Janesville Craig 395, Nicolet 398, Edgewood 410, Lakeside Lutheran 411, Franklin 414, Madison West 418, Oregon JV 480.WARRIORS 2ND AT GLEN ERINJANESVILLE — Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 177 and finished second at a Rock Valley mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7.Lakeside junior Breezy Roman shot 39 to place second, finishing one shot behind meet medalist Payton Schmidt of Jefferson, which won with a new school-record score of 169.For the Warriors, senior Ava Heckmann shot 43 and placed fifth. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 44, tying for sixth, and senior Chloe Berg (51) also scored.Team scores: Jefferson 169, Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 207, Edgerton 211, East Troy 217, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 238, Clinton 248, Evansville 256. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Milford’s Froggers continue 60-year weekly tradition with “no purpose” Football preview: Ranked foes Lake Mills, Columbus collide in rematch of Level 2 game Bartel’s Beach playground dedicated, honors Dean Sanders' legacy in Lake Mills September is National Preparedness Month Janesville's Laney Osborne wins Late Model race at Jefferson Speedway Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin