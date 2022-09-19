EVANSVILLE -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 194 to place second at the season's final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held Monday, Sept. 19 at Evansville Golf Club.
Senior Ava Heckmann shot 47 to tie for fourth, senior Chloe Berg shot 48 to finish tied sixth, junior Breezy Roman shot 49 and sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 50 for the Warriors.
Team scores: Jefferson 187, Lakeside Lutheran 194, East Troy 203, McFarland 213, Edgerton 225, Cambridge 246, Beloit Turner 248, Clinton 253, Evansville 272.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
JEFFERSON — Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 175 and finished second at a Rock Valley mini-meet contested at Jefferson Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Ava Heckmann shot 3-over 38 to tie for second individually. Warrior junior Breezy Roman’s round of 40 was good for a tie for fourth.
Senior Chloe Berg (48) and sophomore Reagan Gebhart (49) also scored for Lakeside.
"Today's meet was a great matchup between Lakeside and Jefferson as usual," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Glen Pufahl said. "Jefferson had the edge on us being we were playing at their home course. They played well, as did the Lakeside Warriors."
Team scores: Jefferson 170, Lakeside Lutheran 175, McFarland 189, Edgerton 197, Cambridge 202, East Troy 207, Clinton 224, Turner 225, Evansville 228.