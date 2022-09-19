Lakeside 2nd at Evansville

EVANSVILLE -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 194 to place second  at the season's final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held Monday, Sept. 19 at Evansville Golf Club.

Senior Ava Heckmann shot 47 to tie for fourth, senior Chloe Berg shot 48 to finish tied sixth, junior Breezy Roman shot 49 and sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 50 for the Warriors.