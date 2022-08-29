hot Girls golf: Warriors place second at Edgerton Invite Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON — Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team placed second at the Edgerton Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29 at Edgerton Towne Country Club.The Warriors shot 390 as a team. First-place Jefferson shot 365.Junior Breezy Roman and senior Ava Heckmann each shot 92, tying for third individually. Sophomores Reagan Gebhart (102) and Tessa Schmocker (104) also scored.Team scores: Jefferson 365, Lakeside Lutheran 390, McFarland 403, East Troy 415, Edgerton 431, Turner 446, Cambridge 455, Lake Country Lutheran inc., Clinton inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone Lake Mills grad Ryan Kuhl to be inducted into UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame We Shall Not Forget: Lake Mills’ Schaefer worked as Air Force, civilian firefighter for 21 years Topel’s in Lake Mills completes updates to reduce flooding, pollution Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin