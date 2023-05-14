Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Averi Wolfram beats a defender and takes a first-half shot on goal during Friday’s nonconference home game versus Wisconsin Lutheran. Wolfram scored twice in the Warriors’ 2-2 tie with the Vikings.
Senior captain Averi Wolfram scored a brace, but Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home versus Wisconsin Lutheran in nonconference play on Friday, May 12.
Wolfram scored unassisted in the 15th minute and gave the Warriors (8-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute with her second goal, which freshman Kylie Lundgren assisted on.
A minute later, the Vikings (2-9-1) cut their deficit in half on Casey Ott’s goal. With five minutes remaining in the game, Madelynn Festerling netted the equalizing score.
Junior goalie Maria Vik stopped nine shots for Lakeside.
LAKESIDE 2, WIS. LUTHERAN 2
Wis. Lutheran 0 2 — 2
Lakeside 1 1 — 2
First half — LL: Wolfram, 15:00.
Second half — LL: Wolfram (Lundgren), 43:00; WL: Ott (Becker), 44:00; Festerling (Becker), 75:00.
Saves — WL (Bauer) 13; LL (Vik) 9.
Shots on goal — WL 13, LL 16.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
BELLEVILLE — Ella Schuetz scored the equalizing goal in the 68th minute as Lakeside Lutheran and host Sugar River played to a 1-1 tie in a Capitol Conference matchup between state-ranked teams on Tuesday.
The Division 3 10th-ranked Raiders got on the board in the 14th minute, when Annika Ziperski scored off Jenna Gentilli’s assist.
The Warriors, ranked sixth in Division 4, countered toward the end of the second half when Schuetz found the back of the net on an assist by Averi Wolfram.
Lakeside keeper Maria Vik made 17 saves and the Warriors (8-6-2, 1-2-2 in conference) got outshot, 20-7.
Addison Lutz stopped six shots for the Raiders (10-4-1, 4-0-1).
“A come-from-behind goal scored by sophomore Ella Schuetz secured a hard-fought tie for our girls tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said.
“Sugar River is a strong program year after year, and our girls came in to tonight with a great eagerness to prove their new spot in the state rankings.
“Kylie Roekle and Carlee Zimmermann both made great defensive saves to keep the score even. It’s obvious when a team is playing with a lot of heart, and that’s exactly what we saw tonight in our girls. God has blessed these players with passion for playing the game of soccer. We’re so proud of the Warriors!”