Senior captain Averi Wolfram scored a brace, but Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home versus Wisconsin Lutheran in nonconference play on Friday, May 12.

Wolfram scored unassisted in the 15th minute and gave the Warriors (8-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute with her second goal, which freshman Kylie Lundgren assisted on.