COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team made an early goal stand up in a 1-0 Capitol Conference road victory over Columbus on Thursday, April 20.
Averi Wolfram scored off Kylie Lundgren’s assist in the eighth minute.
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped six shots and the Warriors held a 13-6 edge in shots on goal.
“An early goal was the difference in our conference matchup tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our girls connected well and possessed the ball confidently.
“The defense also recorded a second consecutive shutout. Our captains Averi Wolfram (senior) and Ella Ristow (junior) have been excellent leaders on the offensive and defensive sides, respectively. Each game we see growth in our girls individually and as a team. It is truly a joy to work with this group!”
TUESDAY'S RESULT
EAST TROY — Averi Wolfram and Kylie Lundgren each scored first-half goals in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team’s 2-0 nonconference road victory versus East Troy on Tuesday, April 18.
Wolfram scored unassisted in the ninth minute, while Lundgren found the back of the net off an assist by Ava Ristow in the 27th for the Warriors (2-1-0).
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped nine shots.
“These Warriors have helped each other set the tone quickly in our last few matches,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Tonight was no exception. An early goal helped us dictate the first half, and the defense worked their tails off to achieve their first clean sheet of the season.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, EAST TROY 0
Lakeside 2 0 — 2
East Troy 0 0 — 0
First half — LL: Wolfram, 9:00; Lundgren (Ristow), 27:00.