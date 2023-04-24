Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Ella Schuetz (6) takes a shot while being marked by Hustisford/Dodgeland junior Ava Holtz (9) during first half action in Lake Mills on Monday. Schuetz found the right corner of the net for Lakeside's second goal of the match and earned the program's first ever hat trick to give the Warriors a 3-1 victory.
Sophomore Ella Schuetz netted a hat trick -- the first in program history -- in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team's 3-1 victory over visiting Hustisford/Dodgeland in nonconference action on Monday, April 24.
Schuetz scored in the seventh, 33rd and 53rd minutes for the Warriors (7-1-0), who have won seven consecutive. Senior Averi Wolfram assisted on all three of the scores.
H/D's Adalyn Raue scored unassisted in the 61st.
Lakeside junior goalie Maria Vik made 10 saves and H/D's Alicia Bykowski stopped six shots.
"Our Lakeside Warriors came out victorious thanks to a great attacking combo from Averi Wolfram to Ella Schuetz," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Schuetz's hat trick is the first in program history!
"The defense, all playing through illness, handled myriad long balls from Hustisford's attack. Keeper Maria Vik saved her second penalty kick of the season. These Warriors are coming together and truly learning how to play a complete game."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Husty/Dodge 0 1 -- 1
Lakeside Lutheran 2 1 -- 3
First half -- LL: Schuetz (Wolfram), 7:00; Schuetz (Wolfram), 33:00.
Second half -- LL: Schuetz (Wolfram), 53:00; H/D: Raue, 61:00.
Saves -- H/D (Bykowski) 6; LL (Vik) 10.
Shots on goal -- H/D 11, LL 9.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team made an early goal stand up in a 1-0 Capitol Conference road victory over Columbus on Thursday, April 20.
Averi Wolfram scored off Kylie Lundgren’s assist in the eighth minute.
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped six shots and the Warriors held a 13-6 edge in shots on goal.
“An early goal was the difference in our conference matchup tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our girls connected well and possessed the ball confidently.
“The defense also recorded a second consecutive shutout. Our captains Averi Wolfram (senior) and Ella Ristow (junior) have been excellent leaders on the offensive and defensive sides, respectively. Each game we see growth in our girls individually and as a team. It is truly a joy to work with this group!”
TUESDAY'S RESULT
EAST TROY — Averi Wolfram and Kylie Lundgren each scored first-half goals in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team’s 2-0 nonconference road victory versus East Troy on Tuesday, April 18.
Wolfram scored unassisted in the ninth minute, while Lundgren found the back of the net off an assist by Ava Ristow in the 27th for the Warriors.
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped nine shots.
“These Warriors have helped each other set the tone quickly in our last few matches,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Tonight was no exception. An early goal helped us dictate the first half, and the defense worked their tails off to achieve their first clean sheet of the season.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, EAST TROY 0
Lakeside 2 0 — 2
East Troy 0 0 — 0
First half — LL: Wolfram, 9:00; Lundgren (Ristow), 27:00.