Kaci Everson scored a hat trick, Ava Schmidt added a brace as Lake Mills' girls soccer team beat visiting Edgerton 6-0 Thursday, May 18 on the night the program remembered former coach Jim Oertel, who passed away unexpectedly in March.

"Tonight was our Coach Oertel Remembrance Night, and it was so great to see so many former players from all different generations of the program come out to support his program that he helped to create," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "On a night where soccer play was arguably second on a lot of our minds, I thought our possession and finishing was some of the best we've had all season. Girls were looking for each other early and connecting at a high rate, and that also led to some really nice finishes.