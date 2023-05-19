Kaci Everson scored a hat trick, Ava Schmidt added a brace as Lake Mills' girls soccer team beat visiting Edgerton 6-0 Thursday, May 18 on the night the program remembered former coach Jim Oertel, who passed away unexpectedly in March.
"Tonight was our Coach Oertel Remembrance Night, and it was so great to see so many former players from all different generations of the program come out to support his program that he helped to create," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "On a night where soccer play was arguably second on a lot of our minds, I thought our possession and finishing was some of the best we've had all season. Girls were looking for each other early and connecting at a high rate, and that also led to some really nice finishes.
"Lastly, I also thought Edgerton was first class in letting us honor Coach Oertel the way we did. They definitely understood the magnitude of the moment and hats off to their players and coaching staff. They helped to honor Coach Oertel, too. We really miss him, and play to honor him, always."
Everson opened the scoring off Schmidt's assist in the fourth minute. Schmidt scored on Everson's assist in the 25th minute and added a goal assisted by Leyla Chavez in the 38th minute.
Everson scored goals in the 52nd and 61st minutes. Addy Roberts capped the scoring in the 67th minute for the L-Cats (12-3-0), who got four saves from goalie Ryleigh Kulow.
Lake Mills scored four times in the first 16 minutes and beat visiting Wisconsin Heights 5-0 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday, May 16.
Greta Wiedenfeld, making her first varsity start, scored off Kaci Everson's assist 30 seconds into the game. Everson scored unassisted in the second minute, Ava Schmidt made it 3-0 with a goal in the ninth minute before Everson capped the scoring flurry with a goal off Sophia Guerrero's assist in the 16th minute.
Mollie Cooper scored in the second half for the L-Cats (11-3-0, 4-2-0 in conference), who got seven saves from goalie Ryleigh Kulow.
"We had a really hot start tonight and we came out determined on Parent's Night," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "So many players played with great intensity, and we're very happy for Greta to get a goal 30 seconds in on her very first varsity start.
"We are battling through a few injuries yet, and girls are really doing a great job stepping up in their absence. Ayla, Mel and Erin did a great job stepping in to join Soph, EK and Dev, to help Ry to another shutout. I love that in our program, girls always stay ready and jump on every opportunity when they're presented. It was great to see us score in a variety of ways tonight, too. We'll need to continue that moving forward."