Addison Roberts

Lake Mills junior Addison Roberts (20) wins the ball in the midfield versus Jefferson during the team's home quadrangular on Saturday. The L-Cats earned shutout wins versus Jefferson and Waupun, improving to 6-0-0 this season. 

 Doug Hornickel

The L-Cats and standout goalie Ryleigh Kulow have yet to surrender a goal while the team's offense continues to pick up steam.

Lake Mills' girls soccer team pushed its record to 6-0-0 with an 8-0 victory over Jefferson and 5-0 win versus Waupun in its home quadrangular on Saturday, April 15.