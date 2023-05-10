Ryleigh Kulow

Lake Mills senior goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 13 saves during a Capitol Conference road game versus Lodi on Tuesday, May 9. The L-Cats fell 2-1.

 Mark Arnold

LODI -- Lake Mills could not find the equalizing goal down the stretch, falling 2-1 to host Lodi in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils, fifth-ranked in Division 4 and leading the Capitol Conference, got on the board in the 18th minute when Gianna Burke scored and doubled their lead when Ava Ballweg converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.