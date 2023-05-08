Averi Wolfram had a first-half hat trick and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team held off visiting Shoreland Lutheran 3-2 in nonconference action Friday, May 5.
Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann for an equalizing goal in the 10th minute. She added goals off an assist by Kylie Lundgren in the 18th and off an assist by Ella Schuetz in the 31st to give the Warriors a 3-1 halftime edge.
The Pacers' Kalyssa Carter scored unassisted in the 67th for the final margin.
Keeper Maria Vik stopped 20 shots for Lakeside (8-5-1), which snapped a five-game streak without a victory.
"After a rough stretch of games, we had an excellent bounce-back game against a strong Shoreland team," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "The girls fought for each 50/50 ball and put together the best first half of the season.
"Senior captain Averi Wolfram’s hat trick in the first half helped our girls achieve a great team win. Our keeper Maria Vik had another great game, and our back line fought hard to the end. We are so proud of their hard work!"
LAKESIDE 3, SHORELAND LUTH. 2
Shoreland 1 1 -- 2
Lakeside 3 0 -- 3
First half -- SL: Kay. Carter (PK), 7:00; LL: Wolfram (Heckmann), 10:00; Wolfram (Lundgren), 18:00; Wolfram (Schuetz), 31:00.
Second half -- SL: Kaly. Carter, 67:00.
Saves -- SL (Malliet) 9, LL (Vik) 20.
Shots on goal -- SL 22, LL 12.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
MAZOMANIE — Lakeside Lutheran and host Wisconsin Heights played to a 1-1 draw in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday, May 2.
The Warriors scored in the 30th minute, when Averi Wolfram found the back of the net on an assist by Rebecca Hallberg.
The Vanguards equalized in the 47th on Emma-Ray Kalscheur’s goal, which Sam Herling assisted on.
Goalie Maria Vik made 10 saves for Lakeside (7-5-1, 1-2-1 in conference).
“Our girls played hard tonight, finishing with a tie against a very physical Wisconsin Heights squad,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our captain, Ella Ristow played a great game, making a defensive save and commanding our back line.
“Averi’s shot from about 25 yards out gave us the upper hand early. We hoped we could pull out the win tonight, but we couldn’t quite hang onto it. Maria Vik, our keeper, played another great game. She made her 200th career save on Friday, and we’re very proud of her.”