L-Cats top Chiefs

WALWORTH -- Kaci Everson needed only 26 minutes to secure a hat trick, finishing with four goals in the Lake Mills girls soccer team's 5-2 nonconference road victory over Big Foot/Williams Bay on Friday, May 5.

Everson scored unassisted in the fourth minute, adding a score which Mollie Cooper assisted on in the ninth. Everson's 26th minute free kick gave the L-Cats a 3-1 edge.