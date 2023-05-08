WALWORTH -- Kaci Everson needed only 26 minutes to secure a hat trick, finishing with four goals in the Lake Mills girls soccer team's 5-2 nonconference road victory over Big Foot/Williams Bay on Friday, May 5.
Everson scored unassisted in the fourth minute, adding a score which Mollie Cooper assisted on in the ninth. Everson's 26th minute free kick gave the L-Cats a 3-1 edge.
Everson scored in the 55th, again assisted by Cooper, before Ava Schmidt's 68th minute score gave Lake Mills a 5-1 lead.
Goalie Autumn Wollin stopped 10 shots for the L-Cats (10-2-0).
"It was really a great team win and I thought our defense and Autumn did a great job against a pretty threatening counterattack all night," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Our effort, connecting, and creating for one another was excellent.
"Kaci did a great job finishing tonight, and Mollie was all over the field and super active, which led to three assists. I thought tonight was one of our better teams wins."
CAMBRIDGE — Five players scored goals and Lake Mills’ girls soccer team never trailed in a 5-1 road Capitol Conference victory over Cambridge/Deerfield at Cambridge High School on Tuesday, May 2.
Lake Mills’ Ava Schmidt broke a scoreless tie in the 22nd minute off an assist by Addie Ninneman. Three and a half minutes later, Olivia Klubertanz doubled Lake Mills’ lead, scoring on an assist from Mollie Cooper.
C/D’s Audrey Kessenich scored unassisted right before the half to make it 2-1.
Leyla Chavez (on an assist by Cooper in the 42nd minute), Addie Ninneman (unassisted in the 58th) and Kaci Everson (on an assist from Nev Ninneman in the 80th) scored after halftime for the L-Cats, who got seven saves from goalie Autumn Wollin and improve to 9-2-0 overall and 3-1-0 in conference games.
“Tonight was a special game, where both team’s sportsmanship and character shined,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “CDU held a Mental Health Awareness Game and we were honored to be a part of it with them.
“It was nice to get the conference win tonight, but both teams’ effort and understanding of the importance of the meaning of this night was noticeable. We have a great bunch of girls here.”