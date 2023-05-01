Megan Cornell scored four first-half goals to lead Waterford past Lakeside Lutheran 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer on Thursday, April 27.
Cornell scored unassisted goals in the second, 13th, 16th and 34th minutes and Taylor Gordon added two more scores before the half (3rd and 22nd minutes) for the Wolverines (6-0-0).
WATERFORD 6, LAKESIDE 0
Waterford 6 0 -- 6
Lakeside 0 0 -- 0
First half: W -- Cornell, 2:00; Gordon (Bey), 3:00; Cornell, 13:00; Cornell, 16:00; Gordon, 22:00; Cornell, 34:00.
Saves: WA (Beckley) 1, LL (Vik) 25.
Shots on goal: WA 31, LL 1.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LODI — Gracie Clary scored a brace to lead Lodi past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday, April 25.
Clary opened the scoring by finding the back of the net on Megan Smith’s assist in the 38th minute. Lakeside’s Averi Wolfram, off an assist by Ella Schuetz, equalized with a goal in the 59th.
Clary scored unassisted in the 68th for the go-ahead goal and Anna Balfanz added an insurance score eight minutes later.
Maria Vik stopped six shots for the Warriors (7-2-0, 1-2-0 in conference), who had a seven-game win streak snapped.
“Thanks to a rocket shot from Averi Wolfram, we were all knotted up at one apiece until late in the game,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said.
“Our backline fought hard despite being without one of our captains due to illness. Some girls had to play out of their typical positions, but were able to gain valuable experience against a talented Lodi squad.”