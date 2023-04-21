Anya Brenkman scored in the fifth minute as Sugar River held off host Lake Mills 1-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer game on Thursday, April 20.
Brenkman scored off an assist by Lailey Winkers at the 4:27 mark.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots, while the Raiders’ Addison Lutz made four saves.
“It was a super highly contested game, and I’m really proud of how we battled,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We certainly had our chances, and we were inches away from connecting on a goal, at least three times.
“Even with the loss, we will learn and grow from this, and if we’re lucky, we’ll get another chance against them in the postseason.”
The L-Cats are now 7-1-0 overall and 1-1-0 in conference games.
Freshman Mollie Cooper scored a first-half brace and Lake Mills’ girls soccer team remained unbeaten by topping visiting Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 4-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 18.
Cooper scored off Kaci Everson’s assist in the 20th minute before adding an unassisted score in the 36th for the L-Cats (7-0-0).
Ava Schmidt added a 44th minute score, assisted by Everson, for Lake Mills. The Whippets’ Mayte Navejas cut the margin to 3-2 with unassisted scores in the 61st and 75th. Everson’s penalty kick in the 78th reinstated the L-Cats’ two-goal edge.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow did not record a clean sheet for the first time this season but did make six saves. Marina Linos stopped 11 shots for Whitewater/PE (2-3-1).
“I told the team that it is a sign of a great team not to have your ‘A’ game and still come out with the victory,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “A lot of credit to Whitewater and Navejas. They gave us problems and punished us for our mistakes.
“It’s always great to play a team, battle, and then learn and grow from it to better ourselves. I think that’s exactly what we got tonight, while still pulling through to earn the win. We have a lot of grit and these girls continue to impress me.”
LAKE MILLS 4, WHITEWATER/PE 2
WW/PE 0 2 — 2
Lake Mills 2 2 — 4
First half — LM: Cooper (Everson), 19:20; Cooper, 35:10.
Second half — LM: Schmidt (Everson), 43:30; WW/PE: Navejas, 60:31; Navejas, 74:02; LM: Everson (PK), 77:44.
Saves — WW/PE (Linos) 11; LM (Kulow) 6.
