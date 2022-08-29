MUKWONAGO — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 2-3 at this weekend’s Mukwonago Invitational.
The L-Cats beat Madison La Follette and Monroe while losing to Mukwonago, Menomonee Falls and Waukesha West.
Lake Mills No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis, a senior, went 5-0.
“Claudia Curtis is playing really well against some great competition,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “She has been very consistent this year and she is tough to beat.”
“The girls played great against some great competition. I am very excited to see how well they do in conference play.”
LAKE MILLS 7, LA FOLLETTE 0
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Phelps McGuire 6-1, 6-0; Williams, LM, def. Burke 6-2, 6-0; Schmidt, LM, def. Ruscetti 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; Egelseer, LM, def. Dickrell 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Ninneman/Klawitter, LM, def. Papadoulos/Collu 6-2, 6-3; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Aleman/Scott 6-3, 6-4; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Talis/Hegge 7-5, 6-1.
MUKWONAGO 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Pellegrino 6-0, 6-1; Wernes, M, def. Williams 6-2, 6-0; Wilde, M, def. Schmidt 6-1, 6-2; Gulak, M, def. Egelseer 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: DeBoth/Wierzbicki, M, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-0, 6-0; Jeske/Olsen, M, def. Cooper/Gero 6-1, 6-2; Carmen/Santos, M, def. Guerrero/Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
LAKE MILLS 5, MONROE 2
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Haumer 6-0, 6-0; Leuzinger, M, def. Williams 6-2, 6-4; Schmidt, LM, def. Jacobson 6-4, 6-2; Egelseer, LM, def. Hanson 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Conway/Wunshel, M, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-6 (6), 6-4, 10-4; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Versnik/Johnson 6-1, 6-4; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Beckman/Josephs 6-0, 6-1.
WAUKESHA WEST 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Schwab 6-0, 6-2; VanAndel, WW, def. Williams 6-4, 6-3; Kraft, WW, def. Schmidt 6-2, 6-0; Muren, WW, def. Egelseer 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Tinder/E. Dillon, WW, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-2, 6-3; Schmidt/Treichel, WW, def. Gero/Cooper 6-3, 6-4; Jeffers/H. Dillon, WW, def. Guerrero/Thomas 7-5, 6-1.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
The Lake Mills girls tennis team topped visiting Lake Country Lutheran 4-2 in a nonconference dual on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The L-Cats got two points in singles, where No. 1 player Claudia Curtis earned a 6-1, 6-3 decision over Grace Daniels and Sophia Guerrero (No. 4 flight) topped Grace Schockman 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Lake Mills' Nev Ninneman and Remy Klawitter (No. 1 flight) beat Meg Swanson and Laiken Daub 6-0, 6-0. Mollie Cooper and Kate Gero also won for the L-Cats, defeating Rachel Malm and Anna Berry 6-1, 6-1.
"Our doubles teams have been working hard in practice and you can tell it paid off," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. "Erin Williams had a hard fought match at No. 2 singles and gave 100 percent until the very end."
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 2
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Daniels 6-1, 6-3; A. Daub, LCL, def. Williams 6-6 (6), 7-5, 10-5; Dall, LCL, def. Schmidt 6-1, 6-2; Guerrero, LM, def. Schockman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ninneman/Klawitter, LM, def. L. Daub/Swanson 6-0, 6-0; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Berry/Malm 6-1, 6-1.