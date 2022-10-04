Curtis reaches sectionals

BEAVER DAM -- Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Curtis, who is seeking consecutive trips to the individual state tournament, beat Jefferson's Kieran O'Reilly 6-0, 6-0 to reach the sectional meet at Nielsen Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Oct. 6.