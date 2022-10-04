Girls tennis: Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis advances to sectionals Oct 4, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAVER DAM -- Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 4.Curtis, who is seeking consecutive trips to the individual state tournament, beat Jefferson's Kieran O'Reilly 6-0, 6-0 to reach the sectional meet at Nielsen Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Oct. 6.At No. 2 singles, the L-Cats' Erin Williams lost her opening match 7-5, 3-6, 17-15 to Whitewater's Jackie Franco.Ava Schmidt (No. 3 singles) rallied past Delavan-Darien's Sophia Szcap 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 before a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Edgewood's Lucy Herlitzka.Hallie Egelseer at No. 4 singles lost to Delavan-Darien's Emily Lock 4-6, 7-5, 7-3.In doubles, the L-Cats' No. 1 duo of Remy Klawitter and Nev Ninneman lost 7-6 (3), 0-6, 10-5 to Luther Prep's Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck in the opening round.Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper (No. 2 doubles) topped Jefferson's Aeryn Messmann and Breleigh Mengel 6-3, 6-4 before a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Edgewood's Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.Kristina Thomas and Sophia Guerrero (No. 3 doubles) fell to Edgerton's Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.Subsectional team scores: Edgewood 24, Luther Prep 18, Jefferson 12, Lake Mills 8, Edgerton 6, Whitewater 6, Columbus 4, Delavan-Darien 4, Wayland Academy 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Levi Birkholz hits game-winning field goal as time expires to send Lakeside Lutheran past Lake Mills High-stakes Slider Bowl on tap for Friday Lakeside Lutheran's Tim Matthies inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame Wilke retires from role as Lake Mills city manager Lakeside Lutheran High School students recognized in national program Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin